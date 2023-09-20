DC police investigating deadly double shooting at Marvin Gaye Park in Northeast

D.C. police say a man is dead and another is injured following a shooting at Marvin Gaye Park Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Foote St., Northeast at 4:34 p.m. after a caller reported a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, police found two men who had been shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the injured victim is conscious and breathing.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back with FOX 5 for updates.



