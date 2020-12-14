DC police investigating church property destruction as hate crimes

D.C. officials on Monday said that they were investigating destruction of property at multiple churches as “hate crimes.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Police Chief Pete Newsham expressed outrage regarding a number of incidents that occurred over the weekend when pro-Trump demonstrators and counter-protesters clashed in the District.

Demonstrators challenging the 2020 election results had organized a march in D.C. under the Million MAGA March banner.

The churches included Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church, Metropolitan AME, Asbury United Methodist and Luther Place Memorial Church.

Police made nearly three dozen arrests over the course of the weekend – and nearly half of those arrested came into the District from states outside of the DMV.

“Black Lives Matter” banners were targeted on the grounds of at least two churches.

Bowser described video of the incidents as “shocking” and “disturbing.”

District officials have reached out to the church communities that were targeted – and are asking people in the community to help them in their investigation.

D.C. police released images take from the destruction of Asbury United Methodist Church's Black Lives Matter banner in the 900 block of 11th Street, Northwest early Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 6 p.m.