DC police investigating after at least 4 people were shot in Trinidad

D.C. police are on the scene after at least four people were shot in a Northeast neighborhood Thursday night.

The incident in the 1800 block of Capital Avenue, Northeast in Trinidad was reported shortly before 10 p.m.

They say three male victims were found, along with a woman.

Police have not indicated whether anyone was killed in the shooting, nor have they released any information regarding a suspect or suspects.

