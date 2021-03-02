Video: Gunman in DC holds up store; swipes wads of cash
WASHINGTON - D.C. police have released video of an armed "person of interest" holding up a shop in Northeast and grabbing wads of cash in hopes that the public can identify him.
Police responded to the scene in the 4600 block of Sheriff Road, Northeast on Sunday around 6:43 p.m.
They’re offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the culprit involved in the robbery.
If you can help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099.