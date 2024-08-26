DC police investigating 1-year-old's death as homicide; blunt force injuries ruled cause of death

article

D.C. police are now investigating the death of a child as a homicide.

First responders were called to a home in the 1800 block of 18th Street, Southeast, around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 where they found one-year-old Jordan Ballard unconscious.

Ballard was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Following an autopsy on Aug. 23, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the District of Columbia determined that Ballard had suffered multiple blunt force injuries and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to call police at 202-727–9099 or text a tip to 50411.