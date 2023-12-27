DC police ID woman found dead after report of suspicious package: police

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to investigate a woman that was found dead after the report of a suspicious package in Northeast.

Police arrived in the 1500 block of 45th Street, for the report of a suspicious package and a woman down on Sunday, November 5 around 9:54 p.m.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Nicole Ann Young, of no known address. Upon arrival, officers located the body of a woman.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify the decedent and determine the circumstances surrounding the death. The cause and manner of death remains under investigation.