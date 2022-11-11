DC police ID man shot, killed in northeast; $25K reward offered in case

Authorities have identified a man shot and killed Thursday night in northeast D.C. and are offering a $25,000 reward in the case.

Police say they responded to the 4500 block of Quarles Street around 6:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting and found 21-year-old Umar Epps suffering from gunshot wounds. Epps was pronounced dead at the scene.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or send a text message to 50411.