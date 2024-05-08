33 arrested as police clear pro-Palestine encampment at George Washington University

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said 33 people were arrested Wednesday morning as officers cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at George Washington University.

"A total of 33 arrests were made this morning for charges including unlawful entry, which is often called trespassing in other jurisdictions, and an assault on a police officer," Smith said at a press conference. "As the encampment was being cleared, additional protesters arrived outside of our perimeter. These individuals engaged our officers at 20th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers did deploy pepper spray and some of the 33 arrests were made at that location."

Smith said the decision to remove the protesters and clear the encampment was made Monday with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser after they reviewed intelligence gathered and determined that the protest was becoming less stable and more volatile.

"Our plan included giving warnings, multiple warnings, and clear direction to people inside the encampment to disperse the area," Smith said. "We allowed protesters ample time to leave the area. In total, there were six dispersal announcements before our officers took action. Many complied and left and encampment area. Those who did not comply were arrested."

Tensions have ratcheted up in standoffs with protesters of the Israel-Hamas war on campuses across the U.S. in recent weeks.

Some colleges cracked down immediately. Others have tolerated the demonstrations. Some have begun to lose patience and call in police over concerns about disruptions to campus life and safety.

Since April 18, just over 2,600 people have been arrested on 50 campuses, figures based on AP reporting and statements from universities and law enforcement agencies after this latest anti-war movement was launched by a protest at Columbia University.

