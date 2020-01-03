DC police charge gunman in homicide near Nationals Park

article

D.C. police have made an arrest in connection with an October homicide near Nationals Park.

Police charged 18-year-old Javon Gunter of Southwest with first-degree murder while armed (premeditated).

Investigators say Gunter gunned down 15-year-old Thomas Johnson less than two blocks from Nationals Park on Half Street around 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 9.

Johnson was dead when police arrived at the scene.

