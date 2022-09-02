DC police believe gunman in targeted Southeast murder may have shot, killed man then walked away
WASHINGTON - A gunman shot a man multiple times then walked away leaving him to die on a residential street in Southeast, D.C., according to a preliminary investigation by police.
The shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of 18th Street.
Officers say the victim, a man in his 40s, was sitting on the steps of a multi-unit residence when the shooter approached and fired multiple shots. According to preliminary evidence, investigators believe the victim was targeted and that the gunman walked away from the shooting.
The victim died at the scene after police arrived.
Officials say there was no connection between the shooting and a school that is located about a half mile away from the scene.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text to 50411.