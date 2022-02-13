DC police ask for help finding southeast robbery suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help finding two armed robbery suspects in southeast D.C.

Investigators say on Friday evening, the suspects approached a victim in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue. They pulled out a gun and demanded the victim hand over their belongings.

The victim complied, and the suspects fled the scene in a car.

Police describe the car as a dark blue Dodge Dakota with tinted windows and unknown tags.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.