DC police arrest 3 in connection to deadly January shooting

Authorities in D.C. have arrested and charged three men in connection with a January shooting that left a man dead.

Investigators say 59-year-old Raymond Ballard of southeast Washington was found with gunshot wounds inside a business in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue on January 23. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

On Monday, police arrested 18-year-old Steven Metts and 21-year-old Keondre Carroll of southeast D.C., and 19-year-old Jovontae Wallace of District Heights.

All three men are charged with first degree murder while armed.