Expand / Collapse search

DC Police: 1 suspect in custody, another wanted following shootout in Northwest

Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - One suspect was taken into custody and another is wanted after shots were fired in Northwest DC, according to police. 

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Metropolitan Police responded to the scene at 7th St NW and O St NW at 9:23 p.m. No victims were found at the time. 

One person was arrested at the scene and police told FOX 5 there was a shooter in the surrounding crowd. Several shell casings were found and one officer referred to the incident as a "shoot-out." 

MORE FROM FOX 5: Police: 5-year-old girl hit, killed while riding bike in Northeast

No additional details have been released at this time. Anyone with additional information on this shooing is asked to contact police. 