DC Police: 1 suspect in custody, another wanted following shootout in Northwest

One suspect was taken into custody and another is wanted after shots were fired in Northwest DC, according to police.

Metropolitan Police responded to the scene at 7th St NW and O St NW at 9:23 p.m. No victims were found at the time.

One person was arrested at the scene and police told FOX 5 there was a shooter in the surrounding crowd. Several shell casings were found and one officer referred to the incident as a "shoot-out."

No additional details have been released at this time. Anyone with additional information on this shooing is asked to contact police.