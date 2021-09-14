Police: 5-year-old girl hit, killed while riding bike in Northeast

A five-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Northeast DC Monday, according to Metropolitan Police.

On Monday, Sept. 13, police were called to the intersection of 14th and Irving Streets, Northeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that around 6:55 p.m., the operator of a Royal Cab Transit van was going east on Irving Street and was going through after coming to a complete stop at a stop sign. As the operator pulled off from the stop sign, the little girl, who was riding her bike was unable to stop her bicycle and entered the intersection into the path of the moving vehicle.

The driver hit the little girl and immediately came to a stop and remained on scene.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The little girl has been identified as five-year-old Allison Hart, of Northeast, DC.

Anyone with additional information on this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s tip line at 50411.