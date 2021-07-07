DC pastor rescued from Prince George's County pool; department stresses lifeguard need

A prominent D.C. area pastor was rescued from a public pool after he had a heart attack at Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover.

Rev. Dr. Earl D. Trent, Jr., senior pastor of Florida Avenue Baptist Church in D.C., had a cardiac emergency in the pool during his regular weekly swim on May 12, 2021. The lifeguard on duty, Miguel Vargas, noticed Trent unconscious in the water and staff enacted the facility’s Emergency Action Plan.

Vargas entered the water and extricated Trent to a safe location. Initially without a pulse, Trent was assisted by a five-person team who administered CPR and used an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to deliver a shock to his chest. Showing subtle signs of life, Rev. Trent was aided by the same staff until paramedics arrived to provide further medical care.

"It was a whole team approach in rescuing me," said Rev. Trent, "Their training kicked in. It was seamless, and that’s why I’m here today."

Trent has served as senior pastor of Florida Avenue Baptist Church since 1995. He is a proud resident of Prince George’s County.

Lifeguard shortages are area wide and having trained aquatics staff at the ready for emergencies in its facilities is a department priority.

Prince George's County is currently hiring lifeguards with pay at $15 per hour or more (depending on experience), flexible work schedules, free uniforms and additional perks. Interested persons are strongly encouraged to apply here.