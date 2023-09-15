DC parking spots turn into public parks for the day

The 17th PARK(ing) Day is coming to nine locations in D.C.

Once a year, cities around the globe encourage local businesses and organizations to turn curbside parking spots into temporary public parks.

The event started in San Francisco in 2005 as a way to reimagine a public space that is generally used for vehicles.

Friday marks the tenth year D.C. will participate in PARK(ing) Day. Locations around the District will build their parks from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The 9:30 Club and the Public Defense Service D.C. are two of the organizations hosting PARK(ing) events.

Anacostia Parks is hosting a mini forest pop-up on Martin Luther King Junior Ave. SE to celebrate PARK(ing) Day as well.

For more information, visit ddot.dc.gov .



