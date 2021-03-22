DC officials renew push for statehood today

Officials representing the District will renew their effort to make the nation’s capital America's 51st state again today.

The newest edition of the bill carries support from some of the nation’s most powerful Democrats – including President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform will hold D.C. statehood hearings beginning this morning, and Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to make her case.

Last year, the same committee passed a bill for D.C. statehood, sending it to the House floor for the first time since 1993.

The House of Representatives adopted the bill, but it stalled out once it reached the Senate.

Norton re-introduced the bill this year, with over 200 co-sponsors.

D.C. officials advocating for statehood point out that residents in the nation’s capital pay federal taxes, but lack a voting representative in Congress, which has the final say in local affairs.

