Evacuations, rescues as DC firefighters battle blaze at 9-story apartment that houses seniors
WASHINGTON - Firefighters are battling smoke and flames at a nine-story occupied apartment building in the District that houses many seniors.
The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. on the eighth floor of the building in the 1200 block of M Street in northwest Washington.
Crews used an aerial tower to help evacuate residents. Officials say smoke conditions were present on the upper floors of the buidling.
A mayday call for a firefighter that was in distress was resolved.
Drivers are urged to use caution as numerous closures and detours are in place.
M STREET FIRE ROAD CLOSURES:
1200 block of M Street, NW, between 12th and 13th Streets
120 block of 13th Street, NW, between M and N Streets
1200 block of 12th Streets, NW, between M and N Streets
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.