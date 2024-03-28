Evacuations, rescues as DC firefighters battle blaze at 9-story apartment that houses seniors

Firefighters are battling smoke and flames at a nine-story occupied apartment building in the District that houses many seniors.

The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. on the eighth floor of the building in the 1200 block of M Street in northwest Washington.

Crews used an aerial tower to help evacuate residents. Officials say smoke conditions were present on the upper floors of the buidling.

A mayday call for a firefighter that was in distress was resolved.

Drivers are urged to use caution as numerous closures and detours are in place.

M STREET FIRE ROAD CLOSURES:

1200 block of M Street, NW, between 12th and 13th Streets

120 block of 13th Street, NW, between M and N Streets

1200 block of 12th Streets, NW, between M and N Streets

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.