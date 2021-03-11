DC National Guard member dead after medical emergency, officials say

A D.C. National Guard member died after a medical emergency, officials confirmed Thursday.

National Guard media operations chief Nahaku McFadden said the National Guard member was serving with the U.S. Capitol security mission and died from an apparent medical emergency. The individual was not on duty at the time, McFadden said.

The death was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the JW Marriott in Washington, D.C.

The name of the Guard member will not be released at this time pending notification of next of kin.