Police brutality demonstrations erupt again in DC Saturday evening after death of George Floyd

Police brutality demonstrations erupted in D.C. Saturday evening, amid nationwide unrest in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Floyd died at a local hospital after a police office rammed his knee into his neck and held him down for a prolonged period of time.

The incident was caught on camera.

Six people were arrested Friday night in the District.

On Saturday, protesters marched from the White House and then traveled down 15th Street Northwest.

A large crowd later gathered outside D.C. police headquarters where they chanted – among other things – “I can’t breathe” and “no justice, no peace.”

FOX 5 reporter Ike Ejiochi described the demonstrations as peaceful, noting that protesters “covered the streets.”

Friday night, the White House was locked down as the protests intensified, and a Fox News crew was harrassed and chased from the scene.

President Donald Trump said that if any protesters had breached the fence, they “would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser took exception to the president’s comments, saying they summoned images of brutal police crackdowns on civil rights demonstrations in the 1960s.

Demonstrations in other cities – such as Atlanta – were less peaceful.

Minneapolis – which served as a flashpoint for tensions – a police precinct and a low income housing project burned down during riots.