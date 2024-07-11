DC named one of the sweatiest cities in the country in new study

Washington D.C., known for iconic monuments, political figures and vibrant culture, gets to add a new achievement under its belt: a ranking as the third sweatiest city in America.

In a study done by Thumbtack, D.C. came right behind Austin and Atlanta for the title of sweatiest city. Thumbtack stated that the cities were determined based on, "the most requests for projects including central air conditioning repair or maintenance, central air conditioning installation or replacement, window, wall or portable AC repair or maintenance, fan installation and thermostat installation or repair between May and June 2024."

It's not just heat that plays a role in D.C.’s sweat problem, humidity is a large contributing factor. For those familiar with the geography of the city, its proximity to water, namely the Potomac River, adds moisture to the air in an already hot area. This high humidity, coupled with the record-breaking temperatures seen this summer, creates lots of sweat.

The next time you step outside in D.C. enjoy the beauty, the culture and decidedly hot and sticky outdoors for a sweat-fulled summer in the city.





