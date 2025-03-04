DC named one of the 'most welcoming cities' in the country, study

The Brief Washington, D.C. was recently named one of the "most welcoming" U.S. cities in the country. A recent study from Booking.com also named Hawaii, Maine, Utah, and Idaho.



A recent study named Washington, D.C. as one of the "most welcoming" U.S. cities in the country.

DC one of the "most welcoming" cities in US

What they're saying:

Booking.com recently announced the "most welcoming" U.S. cities in its 2025 Traveler Review Awards, which relied on 360 million verified customer reviews.

Related article

Hawaii, Maine, Washington, D.C., Utah, and Idaho were named the most welcoming states and districts in the United States, according to the group.

The most welcoming places in the United States include Saint Augustine, Florida; Cape May, New Jersey; Newport, Rhode Island; Joshua Tree, California; and Sedona, Arizona.

Several DC hotels receive MICHELIN Keys

What we know:

Several hotels in Washington, D.C. received a MICHELIN Key just a year ago, being recognized as the most outstanding hotels in the country.

The Rosewood and The Jefferson were both named Two Key Hotels. The Eaton, Pendry Washington, D.C., Riggs Washington D.C., The Dupont Hotel, and The Hay-Adams Hotel were all named One Key Hotels.