Several DC hotels receive MICHELIN Keys, "most outstanding hotels"

Several hotels in Washington, D.C. received a MICHELIN Key, being recognized as the most outstanding hotels in the country.

The MICHELIN Guide takes a look at hotels across the world and features MICHELIN Keys places that significantly add to the experience of travelers. The guide uses five different categories to judge, including architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting.

This marks the first ever announcement of MICHELIN Keys in the United States; hotels in Atlanta, California, Chicago, Colorado, Florida, New York, and Washington D.C. were eligible for the distinction.

The Rosewood and The Jefferson were both named Two Key Hotels. The Eaton, Pendry Washington, D.C., Riggs Washington D.C., The Dupont Hotel, and The Hay-Adams Hotel were all named One Key Hotels.