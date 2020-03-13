Washington Monument shutting down temporarily tomorrow due to COVID-19 concerns
article
WASHINGTON - The Washington Monument will closed for elevator tours temporarily starting Saturday as the District area looks to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The National Park Service says reopening date has yet to be determined.
Visitors will be permitted to tour the grounds around the monument, and other monuments along the National Mall.
The National Park Service says they will notify the public when a reopening date has been determined.