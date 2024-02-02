DC mom still grieving after teen gets indicted for first son's murder

A D.C. mother is speaking out after a teen was indicted for allegedly murdering her son.

The crime was the second time one of her sons was shot and killed in the District on the same Southeast block.

Kathy Price is heartbroken but comforted to know the teen suspected of killing her son is in jail, awaiting trial.

The U.S. Department of Justice says 19-year-old Derrico Johnson fired several rounds in the direction of Shipley Market on the 2200 block of Savannah Street SE on April 12, 2022.

Clayton Marshall and his mother Kathy Price.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Clayton Marshall, a father of three daughters, did not appear to be the intended target.

Price, Clayton's mother, is pleased D.C. police arrested his suspected killer.

Her other son, 36-year-old Alonzo Marshall, was also murdered in a separate shooting in the same area on the 2200 block of Savanah Street SE last June.

Police have not arrested the suspect in that case. It is still unsolved.

I'm just so upset about these senseless crimes and there's just so many other grieving mothers like myself. It's time to stop the violnce.

I want them to come forward please help me solve this murder of my son.

Prosecutors say the suspect, Derrico Johnson, is a member of a crew called the "Get Back Gang."

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking anyone with additional information on the murders of Clayton Marshall and his brother Alonozo Marshall to contact them.