19-year-old arrested in 2022 DC murder

Officials arrested a 19-year-old on Wednesday, charging him with first degree murder.

Derrico Johnson was charged with the 2022 homicide of 32-year-old Clayton Marshall.

Johnson was already in custody at the D.C. Jail when he was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

On April 12, 2022, Marshall was fatally shot on Savannah Street in Southeast D.C.

In June of 2023, Alonzo Marshall, Clayton's brother, was fatally shot in the exact same place – Savannah Street.

"We have to stop this killing. I've lost two sons. I am totally devastated right now," said their mother, Kathy Price, in June. "I just want justice for Alonzo and justice for Clayton, my sons."