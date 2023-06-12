DC mom last seen on Easter found dead in Waldorf

Two days after Easter, Danielle Moss' family reported her missing to D.C. police.

Over the weekend, the Charles County Sheriff's Office had to deliver the news to them that the 30-year-old was found dead in Waldorf.

According to the sheriff's office, a passerby found Moss' partially covered body Friday evening near some power lines on Holly Spring Drive.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore confirmed the body belonged to Moss and the manner of her death has been ruled a homicide. Officials, however, are not disclosing how she died.

The last time Moss' family members saw her was at a gathering on Easter. Police believe she left the 2300 block of Q Street that Sunday and was not heard from since.

According to the Black and Missing Foundation, Moss missed her 4-year-old son's birthday party on April 30.

Detectives with the Charles County Sheriff's Office and the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating the incident. They're asking anyone who has information related to Moss' disappearance to contact them.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.