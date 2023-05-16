DC mom last seen on Easter still missing

The last time family members saw Danielle Moss was at a family gathering on Easter.

The 32-year-old mother, police believe, left the 2300 block of Q Street that Sunday and hasn't been heard from since.

D.C. police said they received the report she was missing two days later on Tuesday, April 11.

Danielle Moss, 32, of Washington D.C.

According to the Black and Missing Foundation, Moss missed her 4-year-old son's birthday party on April 30.

Police described her as 5'6," and 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and has a red heart tattoo on her chest.

The case is being investigated by D.C. police's Youth and Family Services Division. Anyone with information about Moss' whereabouts is asked to call 202-727-9099.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.