DC minimum wage increase takes effect Friday

The minimum wage in D.C. is set to get a bump this week.

Effective Friday, July 1, the District's minimum wage will increase from $15.50 to $16.10 per hour for all non-tipped workers, regardless of the size of the employer. The minimum wage for tipped employees will be increased from $5.05 per hour to $5.35 per hour.

Mayor Muriel Bowser's Office announced the changes Wednesday, which were made as part of the Fair Shot Minimum Wage Amendment of 2016. The increase is due to provisions in the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index.

"The Fight for $15 didn’t end at $15, and beginning July 1, workers should expect to see this latest increase reflected in their pay," said Mayor Bowser. "We know that a strong economy and a strong workforce means having a strong, competitive minimum wage. We were proud to make DC a leader in the Fight for $15, and now we are proud to build on those efforts as our work continues to give all Washingtonians their fair shot."

"Washington’s employers are pivotal to our local economy and help make our city a great place to live and work. DC is open and our workers deserve a fair shot at economic prosperity," said Department of Employment Services Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. "We want to make sure all businesses are aware of the changes in the District’s minimum wage so they can stay compliant, and workers are paid what they earn."

The Fair Shot Minimum Wage Amendment was passed in 2016 as part of the Mayor's plans to create pathways to the middle class for Washingtonians across all eight wards. Thanks to the law, the minimum wage was first raised to $15 per hour in 2020, and it was raised again to $15.50 per hour in 2021.

The wage increase will be enforced by the Department of Employment Services (DOES) Office of Wage-Hour Compliance.