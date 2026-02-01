School closings, delays in DC, Maryland, Virginia for Monday, February 2

The Brief Last weekend’s winter storm dumped five to 12 inches of snow across the DMV, leaving many roads unshoveled or covered in ice. As a result, several school districts in the area have either canceled school or will have a delayed start on Monday, Feb. 2. Check out the list of schools and districts below for the latest heading into the week.



Last weekend’s winter storm dumped five to 12 inches of snow across the DMV, leaving many roads unshoveled or covered in ice.

As a result, several school districts in the area have either canceled school or will have a delayed start on Monday, Feb. 2.

Stay with the FOX 5 Weather Team for the latest forecast updates and check the updated list of closings and delays. The FOX LOCAL app is your source for live FOX 5 DC weather updates. Click here to download.

Full list of school closings and delays for Monday, February 2

You need an iframes capable browser to view this content.