Government Shutdown 2026: Partial shutdown ends after House vote

The House has passed a roughly $1.2 trillion spending package to end the partial government shutdown Tuesday afternoon.

The House voted to pass legislation that will end the partial shutdown that began Saturday, funding most federal agencies through Sept. 30 and extending Homeland Security funding for two weeks while lawmakers negotiate potential changes to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

What's next:

President Donald Trump has said he will sign the bill when it reaches his desk.

Now, lawmakers must reach a deal by February 13 over reforms to the Department of Homeland Security, including ICE and Border Patrol.

Big picture view:

The issue at hand is funding for DHS in the wake of the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti at the hands of federal immigration authorities in Minneapolis. Democrats are demanding several new restrictions on immigration enforcement, including that officers take off their masks and identify themselves and obtain warrants for arrest.

Democrats argue these reforms are necessary to ensure transparency and public trust.

Republicans oppose tying policy changes to funding bills, arguing that DHS and ICE should be funded without conditions to avoid a shutdown.