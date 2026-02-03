At least 3 cold weather deaths reported in Fairfax County

The Brief Fairfax County police reported three deaths believed to be related to cold weather last week. It's believed that a 50-year-old man, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s died because of the freezing temperatures. The extreme temperatures, snow and ice have officials warning residents to take extra precautions.



The Fairfax County Police Department has reported at least three deaths that appear to be related to the cold.

The extreme temperatures, snow and ice have officials warning residents to take extra precautions.

What we know:

A 50-year-old man, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s died because of the freezing temperatures.

The man's wife told me he was using a snowblower on the sidewalk here when he collapsed.

The cold weather poses serious risks, especially for older adults in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Fairfax County police say while our region continues to have below-freezing temperatures with icy and dangerous conditions, the department want people to take extra precautions.

Dig deeper:

Officers have responded to several CPR emergencies.

In the 5700 block of Backlick Road in Springfield, a friend checked on a 50-year-old man living in a tent early wednesday morning. The police say the man died at the hospital.

On Wednesday morning, police say they found an 89-year-old woman dead in her backyard on the 6600 block of School Lane.

And on Sunday afternoon, officers responded to the 9700 block of Banting Drive in Kings Park West, a man in his 70s collapsed while clearing snow outside his house and died at a hospital.

Key reminders:

Fairfax County police say these deaths are a reminder about the dangers in the cold weather and are issuing reminders.

Take frequent breaks when shoveling snow or clearing ice. Over-exertion in cold weather can be dangerous, especially for older adults or those with underlying health conditions.

If possible, clear snow and ice during the warmest part of the day, when sunlight can help soften ice, although that’s tough right now because of the freezing temperatures.

Stay hydrated.

Dress in warm, layered clothing.

Avoid rushing. Slips, falls, and cardiac emergencies are more likely when conditions are icy and tasks feel urgent.

Emergency crews also recommend you check on older adults, especially people who live alone, and call emergency numbers if you need help.