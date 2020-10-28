Metro receives requests from Fairfax County, Prince George’s County to change Metro station names

Metro has received formal requests to change the names of two stations in the D.C. region.

Officials say Fairfax County has requesting that 'Tysons Corner Station' be changed to 'Tysons Station.' The station would drop the word 'Corner' from system maps, digital signs, websites, the SmarTrip app and other materials.

Prince George's County officials have asked Metro to approve changing the name of 'Prince George's Plaza Station' to 'Hyattsville Crossing.' Officials add that the name of the adjacent 'West Hyattsville Station' would not change.

Under Metro's policy, the requests will be considered by the Metro Board of Directors.

Riders can submit feedback region through an online survey at wmata.com/survey