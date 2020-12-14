Expand / Collapse search

Two Metro stations to close in February for platform reconstruction

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Wearing masks to reduce the risk posed by the coronavirus pandemic, commuters step in and out of a Metro train car at the Metro Center station December 02, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Two Metro stations will close in February to allow for construction through May, WMATA announced Monday

The Addison Road and Arlington Cemetery stations, which are on the Blue and Silver lines, will be closed from Saturday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Metro says it is altering rail service patterns during construction.

According to Metro: "Blue Line trains will not operate. Instead, additional Yellow Line trains will be provided between Franconia Springfield and Mt. Vernon Square via the Potomac River bridge. Customers who normally take the Blue Line should allow additional travel time or consider bus alternatives."

Metro will offer free shuttle bus service and other travel alternatives during the spring closure.

"Despite our pandemic-related budget challenges, we must continue to prioritize safety-critical projects to keep the system reliable for the next generation of Metro customers," said Metro General Manager and CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld. "We will work as quickly and safely as possible to complete this project and reopen stations for our customers. We've worked very closely with our regional partners to provide convenient travel alternatives during construction."

Service details, shuttle bus information and other travel alternatives are listed at wmata.com/platforms.