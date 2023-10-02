DC men aged 49-53 arrested after fatal shooting of teen in Temple Hills

Prince George’s County police have arrested and charged two men in connection with a fatal shooting in June that left a 19-year-old dead.

The suspects have been identified as 49-year-old Jeffrey Coachman and 53-year-old Recco Bouknight of Washington, D.C. They are charged with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Tyzaiah Gaither of Washington, D.C. on June 22 on Naylor Road in Temple Hills.

Gaither was located outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed both suspects shot Gaither multiple times.

It is believed that Gaither attempted to steal money from Coachman before the shooting. After shooting the decedent in a parking lot, Coachman intentionally ran him over with his car as he and Bouknight fled the scene.

Bouknight and Coachman are charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. Both suspects are in custody in Washington, D.C., pending extradition to Prince George’s County.