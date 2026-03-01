Police activity shuts down parts of I-495 in Fairfax County
article
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - An investigation is underway on Interstate 495, causing major delays in Fairfax County on Sunday.
What we know:
Police activity has shut down all southbound lanes on Interstate 495 between Gallows Road and Little River Turnpike.
Officials say emergency crews responded to reports of a vehicle collision and stabbing on the interstate.
Traffic is currently being detoured at Exit 50a onto Route 29/Route 50.
What we don't know:
Officials have yet to release further details about the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by VaDOT.