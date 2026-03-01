Police activity shuts down parts of I-495 in Fairfax County

article

The Brief Several southbound lanes of I-495 are currently shut down in Fairfax County. Several emergency crews are on the scene. This is a developing story.



An investigation is underway on Interstate 495, causing major delays in Fairfax County on Sunday.

What we know:

Police activity has shut down all southbound lanes on Interstate 495 between Gallows Road and Little River Turnpike.

Officials say emergency crews responded to reports of a vehicle collision and stabbing on the interstate.

Traffic is currently being detoured at Exit 50a onto Route 29/Route 50.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release further details about the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.