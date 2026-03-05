42-year-old man shot, killed on Patterson Street in Riverdale: Prince George's police

article

The Brief A 42-year-old man was found shot to death in Riverdale. The shooting happened in the 6800 block of Patterson Street. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information.



Prince George’s County police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Riverdale area that left a 42-year-old man dead.

What we know:

According to Prince George’s County Police, officers located a man’s body outside in the 6800 block of Patterson Street on March 3 at 6:50 p.m.

The victim has been identified as Francisco Martinez Enriquez, 42, of no fixed address.

On Wednesday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death to be a gunshot wound and the manner of death a homicide.

Homicide Unit detectives are actively investigating the case.

Investigation ongoing

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect or suspects.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

How to help

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through:

www.pgcrimesolvers.com

The "P3 Tips" mobile app

Or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)

Police ask that tipsters reference case number 26-0010838.