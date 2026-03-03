Virginia woman accused of ramming into another car, stabbing driver in road rage incident

The Brief A woman has been charged after police say she rammed her car into another vehicle and stabbed a driver in a road rage incident. It all happened on Emancipation Highway in Fredericksburg on Friday, according to police. The victim was treated for the stab wound at the scene, and the suspect is now being held on four charges without bond.



A woman has been arrested after ramming another car and stabbing a driver in the hand in Fredericksburg, police say.

The woman is facing several charges following the road rage incident.

What we know:

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2026, the Fredericksburg Police got a report of a motor vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Emancipation Highway.

While officers were on their way to the scene, additional information came in that one of the cars involved was fleeing the scene.

Police say the driver of the car that hit the other vehicle was trying to get away, but the driver of the car that was hit followed them.

Violence breaks out :

Both cars ended up stopping in the 3300 block of Emancipation Highway, where police say the suspect, now identified as 28-year-old Alexis Spencer, intentionally struck the victim’s car with her vehicle several times.

Spencer then got out of her car and stabbed the other driver in the hand with a knife.

Officers arrived, and Spencer was quickly taken into custody. Police also recovered the knife.

The victim was treated for minor, non-life-threatening injuries on scene, and released.

The charges:

Spencer is facing four counts. She’s charged with malicious wounding, felony hit-and-run, assault and aggressive driving.

She is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.