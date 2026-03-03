Capitol rioter arrested for assault, battery on Metro as 'inappropriate' videos surface

article

The Brief A man who was arrested following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in now in police custody for assault and battery on a Metro train. Bryan Betancur is also accused of inappropriately touching women on the train, while filiming. He was pardoned by President Donald Trump during his second inauguration in 2025.



A Maryland man who was pardoned by President Donald Trump for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is back in custody after an arrest by Metro police.

What we know:

Bryan Betancur, 28, was arrested late Monday night for an assault and battery incident that occurred onboard a Silver Line Train around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police say they are also aware of videos circulating online showing "inappropriate behavior" on Metro trains. Those videos allegedly show Betancur live-streaming himself secretly touching the hair of women.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details about the assault and battery incident, or if Betancur will be charged in connection to the videos.

The backstory:

Betancur was pardoned by President Trump last year after spending four months in prison for storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

He was on parole for burglary charges at the time, and was given permission to travel to DC under the guise of selling Bibles with the evangelical Gideon International organization. He was later placed at the riot thanks to his ankle monitor.

Court documents stated that Betancur was a "self-professed white supremacist," who wanted to be a "lone-wolf killer" after making comments about "conducting a school shooting" and wanting to "run people over with a vehicle and kill people in church."

In 2024, Betancur was also charged with violating an anti-stalking order against a DC activist three times in one month, according to the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center.