DC mayor tested for COVID-19 after demonstrations

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was tested for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday – several days after she spent time in the streets with hundreds of protesters, often without a mask.

The mayor’s test for the virus arrives as the city continues to see a decline in the community spread of the disease.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The mayor also encouraged anyone who participated in a first-amendment protest to get a test – and explained why she was doing it.

"I'm getting tested today because I have been out and about, probably more than I have been and I expect to be out and about more because we are in phase one and that is why I am getting tested,” she said.

READ MORE: DC enters phase 1 of reopening plan today

The mayor added that she feels “great.”

Advertisement

Wednesday’s test at the Anacostia facility is the third one she’s had.

Each time, the result has been negative.

Over the last several days, the mayor has been seen standing with or addressing large groups of people who have come into the District to demonstrate.

READ MORE: Trump blasts Bowser after mayor requests federal law enforcement, military be removed from DC

Data tracked by the city shows a continuing declined in community spread – nine days in a row in phase one.

The mayor says she wants to see 14 days of decline before advancing to phase two.

On Wednesday, she and health officials encouraged anyone who participated in the numerous city-wide demonstrations to get a test – but she said there was no plan to tell the public whether demonstrators had tested positive.

The mayor also said that there are 200 contact tracers working in the city – and they have had tremendous success in speaking with people who have tested positive for the virus.

The success rate is 90 percent after someone tests positive.

