DC reports 105 new coronavirus cases in one day period; highest one-day spike since June

Over 100 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the District during a one day period earlier this week, according to statistics released by the city.

The increase of 105 new cases was recorded between October 4 and October 5. This marks the highest one day increase in cases since 130 positive cases were recorded from June 1 to June 2.

D.C. is currently in phase 2 of their reopening plan. On Monday, D.C. Public Schools announced a phased plan to move forward with in-person learning for thousands of elementary school students.

"When monitoring the positive test results, we look for trends over several days. We will continue to monitor this and other metrics in the coming days," said LaToya Foster, press secretary for D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, in a statement. "In the meantime, we encourage residents and everyone in Washington, DC to continue to wear a mask, wash their hands regularly with soap and water, and to stay home if they are feeling sick."

