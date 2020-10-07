Mayor Muriel Bowser says District, White House in communication now regarding COVID-19

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says the White House and the city have been in contact regarding COVID-19 metrics – two days after health officials’ attempts to establish communication were reportedly “unsuccessful.”

The White House was at the center of a host of confirmed cases last week – beginning with top aide Hope Hicks, and then reaching President Donald Trump himself.

READ MORE: Hope Hicks, President Trump's top aide, tests positive for coronavirus

After the White House confirmed the President’s case, a slew of top administration officials tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

During a Monday news conference, the mayor said District health officials had attempted to make contact with the Trump administration for the purposes of contact tracing - but without success.

READ MORE: After Trump tests positive for coronavirus, test results roll in from White House

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the mayor said the White House responded to the District’s outreach, and that they now have a better understanding of the protocols involved.

“We did get a response on Monday – later in the day on Monday – where Dr. Nesbitt was able to talk to the medical office – I think the deputy director, and understand what their processes are. So we did get a communication back from them,” the mayor said.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The District had what appeared to be a worrying spike in cases this week – when they recorded more than 100 cases for the first time since early June.

The mayor, however, said she doesn’t take much stock in a one-day spike, noting that these numbers fluctuate greatly from one day to the next.

On Wednesday, the District reported 45 new cases.

