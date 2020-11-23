DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announces 'Phase 2 adjustments' as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

article

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health announced new coronavirus restrictions, or Phase 2 adjustments, on Monday in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, which has made a resurgence in the District and the U.S. in the past weeks.

The adjustments include:

- Limiting outdoor gatherings from 50 to 25 people

- Limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people

- Restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. and must close by midnight

- Limiting worship services from 100 to 50 people, or 25% capacity

- Gyms must suspend all indoor group exercise classes and outdoor exercise class of 25 people or more

- Live entertainment pilot program has been suspended

These new restrictions will go into place on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Restaurants in D.C. will also be capped at 25% capacity beginning Monday, Dec. 14, down from the previous 50%.

Mayor Bowser also reminds residents that more testing sites and expanded hours have begun in the District. For more information, click here.

A new program for the city called Shop in the District has launched Monday, and encourages residents to shop local in D.C. You can also find local restaurants and order food and drinks to go from here.