New COVID-19 testing sites, expanded hours announced for DC

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced updates to COVID-19 testing in the city, including expanding hours and adding new testing locations.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

On Monday, Nov. 23, Nationals Park will be added as a testing site and will be open Monday through Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Testing at firehouses will be expanded starting Monday, Nov. 23 with the new hours being from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday hours will remain the same.

Firehouse testing centers will open on Sunday, Nov. 29 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to accommodate an expected increase of testing needs after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Other testing sites, including Judiciary Square, Anacostia and UDC-CC Bertie Backus Campus, will also have their hours expanded and will be open 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Monday, Nov. 23.

READ MORE: DMV reaches 400K cases of COVID-19, more than 8,000 deaths

Advertisement

Mayor Bowser also announced that those with health insurance will be asked to provide that information starting Monday. Bowser emphasized that testing will continue to be free and those without insurance will not be turned away. The public will be asked to provide insurance information either at the testing site or during the pre-registration process.

DC Health and Mayor Bowser are encouraging residents to print signs provided by DC Health to hang in their homes over the Thanksgiving holiday to remind any visitors to wear a mask, wash hands and socially distance.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health are encouraging residents to hang these signs in their homes ahead of any Thanksgiving gatherings as a way to remind visitors of safe practices related to COVID-19. (Photo: DC Health)

A link to download and print those signs can be found here.

