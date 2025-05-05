DC Mayor Bowser calls for repeal of controversial Initiative 82 amid restaurant closures

The Brief Bowser proposes repeal of Initiative 82. Plan includes restoring tipped wage system and tax holidays. Critics argue the policy led to lost jobs and reduced earnings.



D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is pushing to repeal Initiative 82, the voter-approved measure that eliminated the tipped wage system for restaurant workers.

Bowser pushes wage repeal

What we know:

The initiative, which passed in 2022, requires bars and restaurants to pay tipped employees the full minimum wage instead of relying on customer tips to make up the difference. Some restaurant owners have blamed the policy for closures, including popular spots Haikan and Sticky Rice DC.

"DC restaurants are facing a perfect storm – from increased operating and supply costs to higher rents and unique labor challenges," Bowser said in a statement released Monday during a press conference on her proposed 2026 budget. "DC must rebalance our system to ensure local restaurants can survive, compete, and employ DC residents."

Restaurant closures spark debate

Bowser’s budget plan would reinstate the previous tipped minimum wage law and introduce restaurant sales tax holidays on August 29, 2025, January 18, 2026, and May 22, 2026.

Employment Policies Institute research director Rebekah Paxton praised the proposal to repeal, arguing Initiative 82 led to "fewer tips, lost jobs, and closed restaurants."

