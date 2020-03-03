Expand / Collapse search

DC Mayor Bowser addresses District’s plan to deal with spreading coronavirus

WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke with reporters Tuesday to address the District's plan to deal with the coronavirus as cases continue to spread across the globe.

Last week Bowser issued a Mayor's Order designating the D.C Health Department and the D.C Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency responsible for coordinating the District's emergency response planning for any potential impacts from COVID-19.

Health officials in the District say they have tested six people for the coronavirus.

According to the D.C. Health Department's website, five tests for COVID-19 have come back negative and one is still pending.

No confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in D.C.

Health officials say six have died and over 100 have been sickened by the coronavirus in the United States.