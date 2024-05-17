All clear after Walt Whitman High School evacuated
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Walt Whitman High School was evacuated Friday afternoon after a reported threat.
An all clear has been given and students have re-entered the school.
No word on suspects or details on the specific threat.
This comes a day after Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School experienced a serious threat on Thursday afternoon from an unknown caller. A shelter-in-place order was issued, quickly followed by a full lockdown as MCPD arrived on the scene.
