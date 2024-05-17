All clear after Walt Whitman High School evacuated

Walt Whitman High School was evacuated Friday afternoon after a reported threat.

An all clear has been given and students have re-entered the school.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Walt Whitman High School evacuated

No word on suspects or details on the specific threat.

This comes a day after Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School experienced a serious threat on Thursday afternoon from an unknown caller. A shelter-in-place order was issued, quickly followed by a full lockdown as MCPD arrived on the scene.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 for more information.