All clear after Walt Whitman High School evacuated

Published  May 17, 2024 12:28pm EDT
Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Walt Whitman High School was evacuated Friday afternoon after a reported threat. 

An all clear has been given and students have re-entered the school. 

No word on suspects or details on the specific threat. 

This comes a day after Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School experienced a serious threat on Thursday afternoon from an unknown caller. A shelter-in-place order was issued, quickly followed by a full lockdown as MCPD arrived on the scene. 

This remains an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 for more information. 