DC, Maryland & Virginia road conditions: Icy morning commute for drivers across DMV

The first significant snow to hit the immediate Washington, D.C. area in years is expected to make for a messy morning commute for drivers across the region.

Road crews began treating surfaces Monday and have worked throughout the night clearing snow from area highways. Clearing from smaller and more challenging sideroads also continues.

SCHOOL CLOSURES: DC, MARYLAND & VIRGINIA CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

The heavy snow from overnight is changing to a light freezing rain or freezing drizzle along the Interstate 95 corridor and could add to the slick road conditions. Officials are asking any drivers who are able to delay morning travel plans are asked to do so.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh tracked the road conditions along parts of I-270 in Maryland were a slushy snow covered a layer of slippery ice. Umeh said she saw several spinouts along the roadway as crews continued to work to clear the lanes.

Melanie Alnwick was in northern Virginia where road conditions were fairly clear. She said most areas she saw were clear and drivers seemed to be able to move through without problems.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard said road crews worked throughout the night to stay ahead of the icy conditions.

Tuesday morning saw a mix of snow and freezing rain. Cold temperatures will make refreezing possible.

