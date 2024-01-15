Expand / Collapse search

School closures: DC, Maryland & Virginia closings, delays and early dismissals for Tuesday, January 16

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Severe Weather
WASHINGTON - Many school systems in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia regions are closed Tuesday after the D.C. area saw its first significant snowfall in years. 

Here’s the updated list of school closings, delays, and early dismissals in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

How to stay safe on the roads when there's snow

Area police saw a lot of spin outs in this morning’s icy and snowy conditions. We’ve got our FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez live in Rockville speaking with a driving expert on what to do – and most importantly, what not to do hitting the roadways.

