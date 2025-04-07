DC, Maryland & Virginia Rank among top locations in US for remote work, WalletHub study says

The Brief Maryland ranked third nationwide with affordable internet, extensive broadband access, and spacious homes averaging over 2,200 square feet. Washington, D.C. secured fourth place, leading in remote workforce percentage, low-cost broadband access, and overall internet connectivity. Virginia placed 11th, excelling in work environment metrics but slightly lower in living environment categories.



Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are ranked among the top locations in the U.S. for working from home, according to a new WalletHub study. The analysis compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across metrics, including internet cost, cybersecurity, and home size, to evaluate the feasibility of remote work in terms of cost, comfort, and safety.

DC, Maryland & Virginia excel in remote work rankings

What we know:

Maryland earned third place in the rankings, standing out with affordable internet prices, extensive broadband access, and an average home size exceeding 2,200 square feet. Currently, 17% of Maryland’s workforce operates remotely, while over 96% hold jobs that can be done from home.

Washington, D.C., ranked fourth overall, excelling in several categories. It leads the nation in the proportion of residents working remotely, access to low-cost broadband plans, and ranks third in household internet access.

Virginia claimed the 11th spot, with 12th place for work environment and 17th place for living environment.

Top regions offer comfort, connectivity for telecommuters

Delaware topped the rankings as the best state for remote work, with 13% of its workforce working remotely and 97% having the potential to do so. The state possesses the third-lowest internet cost nationwide and ranks ninth for broadband access.

Alaska ranked last, scoring poorly in key metrics, including the share of potential telecommuters.

WalletHub reports that 13% of full-time employees now work entirely from home, while 26% follow hybrid schedules combining remote and in-office work.

"Working from home can save people a lot of money on transportation expenses, as well as make their work environment a lot more comfortable and their hours more flexible," said WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo. "However, things like energy costs, internet speed, home sizes and how many people live together can greatly impact people’s savings and productivity. While work-from-home jobs can be done anywhere, certain states make the practice much better than others."

FULL REPORT: Best States for Working from Home (2025)